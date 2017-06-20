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Julentto Photography
julensan09
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green mountain under white sky during daytime
Three Sisters of Glencoe
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Glen Coe, Ballachulish, United Kingdom
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Published on
June 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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highlands
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glencoe
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glen coe
Public domain images
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