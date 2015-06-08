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Zac Leone
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green leaves in macro shot photography
Leaf Curls Upward
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
green
plant
photography
grass
calm
leaves
leaf
relax
greenery
macro
greenhouse
neutral
vegetation
outside
soothing
close-up
hosta
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