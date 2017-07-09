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Anton Darius
thesollers
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Featured in
Spirituality
,
Nature
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green leafed trees with background of sunrise
Trees near a golden meadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sun
orange
shadow
meadow
golden hour
spirituality
golden
wildflower
sunflare
background
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