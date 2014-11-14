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green leafed plants
Tiny yellow flowers on green
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A37
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
plant
grass
leaves
plants
leaf
jungle
floor
outdoors
greenery
bush
vegetation
weeds
clovers
little
reserve
buttercups
four leaf clovers
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