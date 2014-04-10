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Ben Moore
benmoore
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green leaf in shallow focus shot
Green maple leaf in sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
spring
green
sunrise
sun
plant
light
trees
leaves
leaf
yellow
sunshine
blur
bokeh
grow
foliage
translucent
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