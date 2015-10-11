Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Austin D
adelau1
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green grass field
Tiny blades of grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
spring
green
sunrise
plant
light
grass
morning
sunlight
blur
moss
perspective
gras
burnt
sunray
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20