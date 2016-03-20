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Tom Sodoge
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Nature
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green forest
Gap between dark trees
A map marker
Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
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Published on
March 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
sunrise
grey
hiking
morning
urban
fog
cityscape
journey
mist
woodland
cloudy
pine
foggy
foliage
composition
pines
germany
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