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Georgia Dixon
georgiadixon
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green cactus on brown mountain
Barren Brush
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 1, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
light
desert
hot
red
australia
dessert
rock
stone
brown
cave
dirt
brush
sandstone
scrub
barren
mos
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