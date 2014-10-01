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Alex Jones
alexjones
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grayscale photography of people standing in line
Café customers in monochrome
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
people
black
restaurant
cafe
white
grey
crowd
drink
server
service
lights
entertainment
eat
queue
serve
bistro
brasserie
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