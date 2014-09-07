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Gonzalo Poblete
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Featured in
Photos
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Spirituality
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Black & White
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grayscale photography of men performing on stage
The last song
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
black
music
white
grey
smoke
guitar
lighting
keyboard
stage
spotlight
musician
young
mic
speakers
show
black & white
keyboards
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