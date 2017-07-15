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Eric Froehling
efro247
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grayscale photography of man walking along pedestrian lane near high-rise building
Cowgirl in a city
A map marker
Philadelphia City Hall, Philadelphia, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
street
grey
urban
america
street photography
statue
architect
lights
sculpture
walk
philadelphia
red light
cowgirl
cowboy hat
city life
city hall
Backgrounds
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