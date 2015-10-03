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Julian Tung
juliantung44
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grayscale photography of man playing musical instrument beside road
new york man plays clarinet
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, M9 Digital Camera
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
music
road
night
street
grey
urban
silhouette
city at night
city street
backpack
musician
sidewalk
street view
clarinet
street at night
busker
new york
united states
HDR images
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