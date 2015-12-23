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Francisco Moreno
franciscomoreno
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grayscale photography of man performing guitar on stage
Rock music with Eskalera!
A map marker
Grazalema, Spain
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Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
music
grey
adult
concert
smoke
guitar
male
microphone
stage
singer
performance
band
musician
play
mic
sing
guitarist
bass
spain
4K images
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