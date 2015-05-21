Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Axel Antas-Bergkvist
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Black & White
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale photography of Golden Gate bridge
San Francisco Fog
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
grey
bridge
san francisco
fog
transportation
monochrome
structure
lines
contrast
cable
wires
cables
golden gate
architectural
minimal architecture
suspension bridge
structures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20