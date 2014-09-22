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Juan Di Nella
juandinella
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grayscale photo of person playing electric guitar
Guitarist in black and white
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
music
white
concert
guitar
blur
bokeh
singer
play
electric
contrast
electric guitar
instrument
guitar player
b&w
player
strings
gitar
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