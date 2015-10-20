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Caleb George
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grayscale photo of people holding assorted music instruments
Guitars keyboards
A map marker
University Boulevard, Cedarville, OH 45314, USA, United States
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Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
grey
guitar
minimal
piano
band
drums
bass
usa
united states
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