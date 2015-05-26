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Sophia Baboolal
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grayscale photo of man walking on concrete pavement beside high building
glass exterior reflection
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
building
fashion
architecture
grey
window
glass
reflection
windows
stairs
style
talk
scale
modern
standing
glass building
stair
black&white
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