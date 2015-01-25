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grayscale photo of leafed plants surround path
Sunlit forest in monochrome
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
black background
garden
light
trees
grey
jungle
shadow
path
sunlight
monochrome
shadows
tunnel
discovery
black wallpapers
ray
rays
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