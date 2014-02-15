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Pavel Voinov 💙💛
pavel_v
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grayscale photo of leaf trees at daytime
tree archway with road
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 15, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
road
trees
grass
wood
grey
outdoors
perspective
tunnel
way
alley
dirt road
b&w
canopy
mono
grove
straight
centered
avenue
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