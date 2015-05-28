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Benjamin Faust
benjamin_faust
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grayscale photo of grilled meat beside knife and fork
Carved Meat
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4456 IN-75, Thorntown, IN 46071, USA, United States
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Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
black
white
grey
bbq
meat
knife
plate
fork
pork
ham
b&w
cut
carving
chef knife
carvery
usa
united states
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