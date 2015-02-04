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Abigail Keenan
akeenster
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grayscale photo of Golden Gate Bridge
Foggy San Fran Landmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cars
white
bridge
san francisco
fog
traffic
golden gate bridge
landmark
golden gate
popular
b&w
suspension bridge
dense fog
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