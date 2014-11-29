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Mike Cottam
mikecottam73
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grayscale photo of concrete castle beside sea
Castle ruins in winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
winter
snow
grey
castle
alone
island
prison
ancient
ruins
frost
cloudy
frozen
ruin
freeze
desolate
black&white
b/w
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