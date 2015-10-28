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Bagus Ghufron
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grayscale photo of cityscape
City activity Jakarta
A map marker
Central Jakarta, Indonesia
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Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M (Typ 240)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
road
night
river
grey
buildings
urban
cityscape
skyscraper
aerial
downtown
scene
views
scyscraper
through
across
indonesia
Historical images
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