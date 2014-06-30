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grayscale photo of city buildings
window shot of urban flats
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX RICOH IMAGING, GR
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
city
building
night
grey
buildings
urban
industrial
reflection
fog
cityscape
skyline
noir
black n white
black&white
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