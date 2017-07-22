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Denis Gažík
idenisgo
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grayscale man selling paintings on street
Prague story
A map marker
Prague, Czechia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
art
man
black
outdoor
white
street
grey
drawing
smoke
prague
sunglasses
smoking
umbrella
street art
old
mood
blackandwhite
people
human
HDR images
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