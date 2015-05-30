Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mark Asthoff
qa9de
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grayscale aerial photography Empire State building
Cityscape Urban Skyscrapers
A map marker
New York
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
night
light
grey
city wallpaper
buildings
urban
skyline
monochrome
lights
contrast
nightlife
new york
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20