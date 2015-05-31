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Matthew Murphy
photomattjack
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gray trees covered with moss
Verdant mossy trees
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
garden
trees
wood
moss
outdoors
fern
stream
woodland
foliage
dell
ferns
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