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John Cobb
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gray train rail beside snow covered mountain
Railroad on a mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
road
snow
apple
grey
train
cool
cold
track
railroad
tracks
b/w
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