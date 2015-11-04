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gray steel cyclone fence near plant
Urban fenced sidewalk
A map marker
Santa Barbara, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
flowers
grey
park
california
path
palm trees
fence
coast
pathway
gate
sidewalk
alley
freeway
corner
usa
santa barbara
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