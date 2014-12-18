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Jordan McQueen
jordanfmcqueen
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gray sand under orange and white clouds
Countryside sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPad4,1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
clouds
grass
orange
scenery
field
colorful
yellow
reflection
fog
brown
warm
dawn
dusk
irrigation
still
haze
country side
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