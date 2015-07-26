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Stephen Radford
steve228uk
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gray rock in the middle of calm body of water
Lone rock in the sea
A map marker
Berry Head National Nature Reserve, Brixham, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-6
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
blue
pink
beautiful
lake
minimal
rock
horizon
pastel
cliff
beach
united kingdom
outdoors
coast
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