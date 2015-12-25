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Daniel Ruyter
dbruyter
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gray pigeon on brick ground
Pigeon on ground
A map marker
Orlando, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
animal
bird
light
grey
eye
shadow
brown
sunlight
pigeon
dove
feather
spotlight
brick
tiles
sidewalk
suburb
claw
pidgeon
beak
4K images
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