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gray pendant lamps inside concrete building at daytime
antique-style room
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Passeig de Sant Joan, 82, 08009 Barcelona, Spain, Barcelona
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Published on
April 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
building
light
vintage
room
interior
window
world
europe
glass
bar
door
lights
old
cafeteria
walls
plaster
bulbs
hang
interior design
PNG images
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