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🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič
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gray concrete statue near body of water during daytime
Sinnataggen
A map marker
Frogner Park, Oslo, Norway
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Published on
January 10, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
park
norway
statue
sculpture
oslo
bronze
spitfire
art
animal
bird
human
plant
grass
outdoors
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