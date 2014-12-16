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gray concrete rocksc
Large rocks by the creek
A map marker
United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 16, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
trees
focus
rock
brown
rocks
blur
woods
moss
stream
seasons
pine
creek
algae
branches
kentucky
overcast
united states
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