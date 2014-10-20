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Juan Manuel Núñez Méndez
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gray concrete rocks on body of water under blue and white cloudy sky
Rocky coast tidepools
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
sunrise
clouds
scenery
waves
morning
rock
rocks
cliff
stones
seaside
tide
crashing waves
outdoors
coast
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