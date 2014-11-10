Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Cole Patrick
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
gray concrete road under white sky at daytime
Quiet Back Alley
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
road
wall
street
grey
buildings
electricity
fog
path
power
brick
wires
cables
alley
wire
alleyway
roadway
deserted
back door
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20