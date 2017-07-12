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Kevin Bluer
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gray concrete building during daytime
Faces in the Stone
A map marker
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
face
wall
grey
stone
history
faces
sculpture
cambodia
stone wall
ancient
mysterious
blocks
siem reap
stone wallpaper
rough
angkor thom
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