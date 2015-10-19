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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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gray concrete bridge
Bridge In The Mist
A map marker
Stockholm, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
sun
light
river
red
grey
bridge
concrete
fog
silhouette
sunlight
bokeh
dawn
mist
dust
foggy
golden gate
wet
morning mist
4K images
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