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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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gray building
Stone and concrete
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 31, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
pattern
light
grey
shadow
concrete
stone
textures
facade
composition
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