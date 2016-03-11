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gray and black audio mixer macro shot
Mixing console in Korsze
A map marker
Korsze, Poland
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Published on
March 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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engineering
electronic
stage
performance
audio
album
mixer
console
singers
pickup
mixing
audio mixer
mixing board
soundboard
poland
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