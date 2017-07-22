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Anthony Roberts
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Featured in
Technology
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gray and black audio mixer
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Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 70D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
blue
tech
music
color
concert
live
sound
colour
audio
button
slider
mixer
mix
equalizer
sound board
mixing board
soundboard
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