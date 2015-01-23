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Jordan McQueen
jordanfmcqueen
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grass near seashore at daytime
Sunrise over sandy beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
sunrise
clouds
light
grass
sand
morning
sunlight
wind
dawn
coast
dusk
plant
flora
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