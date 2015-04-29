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Javier Graterol
grafuja
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gold clock with time of 11:15
twin building skyscraper
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
travel
interior design
new york
interior
train
time
window
clock
journey
transportation
windows
train station
decor
trains
station
100
metro station
grand central terminal
grand central
HDR images
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