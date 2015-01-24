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Spirituality
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God Is Love sand art
Salvation Mountain sculpture
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
blue
love
bible
cross
god
hope
faith
joy
holy spirit
scripture
shrine
sculpting
john 3:16
fruit of the spirit
sand art
commandments
mound
sand sculpture
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