Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
NASA
nasa
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
galaxy painting
Colorful Nebula Space
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
galaxy
universe
light
stars
grey
galaxy wallpaper
milky way
nebula
outdoors
outer space
astronomy
galaxy background
telescope
astrophotography
long exposure
hubble
cloudscape
galexy
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20