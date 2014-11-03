Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Edan Cohen
edan
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
For private events LED signage
Neon sign at night with cars
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
dark
night
street
traffic
lights
rainy
downtown
sidewalk
neon sign
neon lights
pavement
night time
street lights
marquee
city sidewalk
night traffic
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20