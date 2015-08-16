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Murray Campbell
murrayc
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focus photography of telescope on Eiffel Tower, Paris
Viewfinder with Eiffel Tower
A map marker
Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-TZ70
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
clouds
paris
cloud
grey
eiffel tower
view
telescope
cloudy
eifel tower
france
arc de triomphe
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