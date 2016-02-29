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Kawin Harasai
kawin
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Food & Drink
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flat-lay photography of pastry on tray beside glass mug
Happiness time
A map marker
Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-A2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
plant
tea
breakfast
brown
lace
cookie
food and drink
diamonds
muffin
napkin
biscuit
tray
wooden spoon
napkins
thailand
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