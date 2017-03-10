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electric pylon covered by gray clouds
A Day in the Fog
A map marker
Lookout Mountain, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
grey
fog
monochrome
line
tower
lines
moody
gray
artistic
foggy
power lines
power line
grainy
eerie
chattanooga
transmission tower
lookout mountain
united states
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